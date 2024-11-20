At Azim Premji University, event on climate change highlights learning by doing

Richa Shreebalaji, an undergraduate economics student at Azim Premji University (APU), set out to Mulayangiri Hills with her parents last January for vacation. Once there, however, she couldn’t ignore the plastic splattered atop the hill. Months later, Shreebalaji, a trekking enthusiast, again visited Mulayangiri with her friends to understand the mountain. This further led her to map and understand the culture of the nine hills in Karnataka, collectively called the Navadurga (nine hills).

“In my classrooms, I have learned pollution is bad. But only when I went there did I realise how intricate ecosystems are,” says Ms. Shreebalaji.

“As part of my trekking project, I wanted to write about my experience. For that I needed to sit down and think,” says Ms. Shreebalaji regarding the importance of learning outside the classroom walls. “After every trek, I came back, and I wrote about whatever happened that day,” says Ms. Shreebalaji, a part of the college trekking group at APU.

Ms. Shreebalaji’s work did not stop with mere journaling or photographing but translated into panels that are now up as part of the “Mountains of Life” event at the APU. The MoU intends to educate people, especially children, about climate change and the flatlining richness of the mountains.

“The intention behind the internship is to enable the idea of learning by doing,” says Kunal Sharma, staff at the APU who has worked on issues of conservation and sustainability in the past. According to Mr. Sharma, when students travel to remote corners of the country and experience challenges firsthand, their understanding of the situation tremendously improves.

As per the National Education Policy, 2020, experiential learning through community engagement, field visits, and internships fosters holistic development in the students and makes them fit to solve the challenges of the modern world aimed towards finding solutions to critical problems of climate change.

“Children of this generation don’t need us teachers for gaining information. Information is available on the Internet. What they need is facilitation to make connections between what students learn in textbooks and what is out there in nature,” says Mathangi Rajashekaran, a geography teacher at the Ekya School in Bengaluru. According to her, textbooks have paragraphs on biodiversity or ecosystems and it is important for children to really understand how they look like outside the pages of the book for which learning by doing is important.

Tool to understand remote sensing

Near Shreebalaji’s panels at APU, a large box filled with sand is kept for children to get a sense of remote sensing. Bipin Chandran, a PhD graduate who worked in ISRO, is the brain behind the sandbox.

Mr. Chandran was inspired by a similar version done by the UC Davis College of Engineering, USA. “We got the idea from a 9th grade student, who suggested a similar model to Mr. Sharma,” says Mr. Chandran who is now postdoctoral staff at the APU. He feels that in order to get the attention of kids to specialised subjects like remote sensing there has to be an element of beauty in it. “At first sight, it is beautiful. At the second level we explain the science of using sensors to estimate the height and colour code the sand surface and the basics of remote sensing.”

The sandbox tool will help students understand the elevation map. The tool works with the help of a LIDAR and a projector which projects different colours to the sand surface as and when kids dig the sand to form dips and heaps. The colours changes as the contour changes -- a key element of contour mapping in remote sensing.

“Most students are familiar with remote sensing through two dimensional google maps. This is the second stage of learning where student can understand topics like remote sensing after engaging with the sandbox.”

Mr. Chandran says: “I have been at one end of research. But to motivate students to take up a subject is an entirely different thing.”

School of nature

Mr. Sharma’s pitch for learning by doing is echoed by Yuvan Aves, a naturalist and educator. Mr. Aves vouches for an action pedagogy where a student learns about the subject outside the classroom by engaging with nature and understanding the subject deeper.

“It’s definitely better than learning in classroom,” says Geethanjali, a Class 8 student at the Ekya school, Bengaluru who took part in one of the insect walk workshops done by Mr. Aves as part of the MoL festival at APU.

Although Ms.. Rajashekaran had to give a one-hour long pep talk to students to be up for this festival, once there the students were curious to understand the otherwise tougher terminologies in Botany, through Aves’ insect walk. Mr. Aves has previously been involved with educating children in the fishermen’s community.

In Chennai’s rural area, Mr. Aves has worked with about three schools. I would do nature walks such as bird walks. “When children heard stories about what surrounds them in the living world, their intrinsic motivation to learn was much greater,” says Mr. Aves. “They would go back and be far more interested in their biology syllabus and their acquisition of language,” says Mr. Aves, who is also working with the Tamil Nadu State Council for Educational Research and Training.

“I work with about 50 teachers yearly to train them to be nature educators,” Mr. Aves says.

While reluctance on the part of teachers is one reason for why activities are not frequent in a school student’s life, apathy among parents perhaps plays a bigger role. After her trekking assignment, Ms. Shreebalaji, however, feels strongly that educational institutions should encourage activities so students understand nature beyond words in textbooks.

Teachers often say they are bound by the board curriculum and have a syllabus to follow. “If we can reduce the number of items students have to memorize and reproduce versus taking a few topics that can help students appreciate nature and the world around that would be great,” says Ms. Rajashekharan.

She and her colleagues are able to practice outdoor activities with students in lower grades, but it’s not easy in senior grades. She too cites the vast board curriculum.

“The board exam which is not in our hands. We have to prepare and there’s a lot of content there. In the pursuit of covering content, we are sometimes not able to provide these opportunities for children,” says Mathangi.

“Whoever can hear my voice, I would really urge them to look at reducing content coverage and providing more exposure hands-on learning,” she says. Mr. Rajashekaran advocates open book exams for social sciences and adds: “Take the students to the Western Ghats, for instance, where students will understand climate and the impact on biodiversity.”

Ms. Shreebalaji is all set for her next trek to the great Himalayas in December. Although Mr. Sharma has warned her about the dangers of the peaks in harsh winters, she seems never to have pushed back from her decision to learn about the mountain terrains by herself.

“I’m going through a safe hiking group. So I’m hoping that everything will be fine,” says Ms. Shreebalaji, who is confident about putting out to nature to know and make sense of the numbers, graphs, and figures she has been learning in her classrooms.

Ms. Shreebalaji is not exactly sure about what she will learn in this trek. Nonetheless she is sure that “new stories unravel as you travel.”