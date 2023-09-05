HamberMenu
ASI launches ‘Adopt a Heritage’ programme, allows corporates to ‘adopt’ protected monuments

September 05, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
“The ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ programme is an avenue for corporate stakeholders to join hands with us in safeguarding these treasures for future generations,” Mr. Reddy said during the launch event.  | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday launched the ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ programme, which aims to use CSR funds to improve amenities at several monuments.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region, G. Kishan Reddy, along with Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, launched the programme.

“Corporate stakeholders could express their interest in adopting specific monuments or contributing to the enhancement of particular amenities through a dedicated web portal,” an ASI official said.

“The ‘Adopt a Heritage 2.0’ programme is an avenue for corporate stakeholders to join hands with us in safeguarding these treasures for future generations,” Mr. Reddy said during the launch event.

Private groups that want to adopt a monument will have to go through a rigorous process of consultation where the economic and developmental potential of each monument will be assessed. Successful corporate partners will undertake the responsibility of developing, providing, and maintaining amenities that cover hygiene, accessibility, safety, and knowledge dissemination categories, the ASI official said.

During the event, the ASI also introduced the “Indian Heritage” app. It is meant to serve as a comprehensive guide to India’s heritage monuments, offering State-wise details, photographs, listings of public amenities, geotagged locations, and a citizen feedback mechanism. The official added that the app will be launched in phases, with ticketed monuments to be unveiled in the first phase.

