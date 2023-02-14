ASEAN-India youth summit vital in enhancing relationships across the region: Governor

February 14, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The fourth ASEAN-India youth summit played an important role in enhancing relationships across the region. Such summits will pave the way for an ASEAN-India youth network to help strengthen the entire region and bring all the nations together to face challenges, said Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan while she was speaking at the valedictory session of the summit on Tuesday.

The Governor called ASEAN as Ambitious, Sincere, Effective and Efficient and Aspirational New Generation and said that India and ASEAN could work on common areas such as political security, economics, cultural and social relationships. “The COVID pandemic showed how digitisation can become a lifeline of communication,” she said and added that youngsters were the pillars of the nation and advised them not to compromise their happiness for anything.

Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs and Education, Government of India, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, joined the meet virtually. In his address he said that ASEAN-India relations form the central pillar of India’s Look East Policy. He noted that both India and ASEAN shared a similar vision of the Indo-Pacific. “India and ASEAN have a robust digital relationship and working towards a shared digital transformation,” he said.

Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and Ministry of Trade and Industry, Singapore, Alvin Tan, also joined the session virtually. He highlighted how the world’s future rested in the hands of the youth and thus, “it is essential that we continue to work together and empower them”.