As U.S. petrol prices near all time high, Biden slams the breaks on Russian oil

March 09, 2022 01:04 IST

The move comes after mounting pressure from Democrats, Republicans in Congress to take action

Saying that the U.S. was targeting “the main artery of the Russia’s economy”, President Joe Biden announced that the U.S. would ban the import of all Russian oil, gas and energy, in retaliation for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports,” Mr. Biden announced from the White House on Tuesday morning. The U.S. is already facing higher gas (petrol) prices and inflation. Prices at the petrol pump have increased some 11% from a week ago to their highest levels since July 2008.

Mr. Biden’s announcement came after days of deliberation at the White House and growing pressure from Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress for Mr. Biden to take action. On Monday, U.S. lawmakers of the House and Senate announced their intention to ban Russian energy imports and end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, in addition to potential action against Russia at the World Trade Organization.

The U.S. imported just about 8% of its total volume of crude and refined products last year from Russia, so while the new ban is not expected to have a major impact on prices in absolute terms, its effect will be felt, at least for a short while, given the upward pressure and movement of petrol prices.

Reaching out to Maduro

The Biden administration is looking for ways to ease this pressure — including by engaging in discussions, in recent days, with Venezuela and the government of Nicolas Maduro, an ally of Russia who was sanctioned and de-recognised by the Trump administration in 2019. Easing of sanctions on Venezuelan oil is, as per reports, part of the discussion between the two countries. The U.S. has already committed to releasing 30 million barrels of crude from its strategic reserves — making up half of the total volume that the 31 member International Energy Agency agreed to release.

Mr. Biden said that the action is going to “cost” Americans too but he warned U.S. companies not to capitalise on the increasing prices. “... It’s no excuse to exercise excessive price increases or padding profits or any kind of effort to exploit the situation,” he said on Tuesday.

While the U.S. has been consulting its allies — especially in Europe — the Europeans will not match Mr. Biden, with sanctions of their own, due to asymmetries in energy dependence on Russia on either side of the Atlantic.

“We’re moving forward this ban, with the understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us,” Mr. Biden said.

“The United States produces far more oil domestically than all of Europe, all the European countries combined,” he said. “So we can take this step when others cannot. But we’re working closely with Europe and our partners to develop a long term strategy to reduce their dependence on Russian energy as well.”

While countries in continental Europe did not announce sanctions, the UK seemed to take its cues from Mr Biden. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose country gets about 6% of its oil imports from Russia, said the U.K would phase out Russian oil and gas by the end of this year.

Europe’s dependence

Russia is the largest exporter of oil globally. Some 60% of Russia’s exported oil goes to Europe, with only a small portion enters U.S. markets. Germany, which is heavily reliant on Russian oil and gas and has already halted progress of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, has ruled out an outright ban on oil and gas imports. Forty percent of Europe’s gas comes from Russia.

The European Commission announced on Monday that it planned to cut Russian-gas dependence by 2/3rds this year and end its reliance on Russian fuel before 2030, as per a Reuters report.