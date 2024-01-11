As Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister disburses instalment, Congress rakes up dip in numbers in Laadli Behna Yojana

January 11, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday transferred ₹1,576 crore into the bank accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiaries of the State’s Ladli Behna Yojana — one of the flagship schemes initiated by his predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Mr. Yadav deposited the eighth instalment of the scheme at a festive Makar Sankranti event, held as part of the government’s Women Empowerment Week, with events planned from January 10 to 15.

Launched in March 2023 by Mr. Chouhan, the scheme guarantees a monthly sum of ₹1,250 to women from poor households. The amount was increased from the earlier sum of ₹1,000 in October last year, a month before Assembly polls in the State. Earlier, the BJP government had also widened the age bracket for eligibility for the scheme, from 23 to 60 years, to 21 to 60 years, adding lakhs of new beneficiaries.

This scheme, in particular, is widely credited to have helped the BJP negate the possible impact of anti-incumbency, and ensuring the party a sweeping win in the Assembly polls.

Drop in beneficiaries

However, the move caught the ire of the Opposition Congress, which claimed that the government had “left out” two lakh beneficiaries from the scheme.

“The BJP government is unable to bear the burden of its debt. When Mr. Chouhan was the Chief Minister in September, the number of beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana stood at 1.31 crore, but now, the new Chief Minister has reduced this number to a mere 1.29 crore,” said Umang Singhar, Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), adding that the BJP won women’s votes by “lying to them”.

“The people’s apprehensions regarding the scheme are not misplaced, given that as soon as there is a change in Chief Minister, there seems to be a sword hanging over the future of this scheme,” his post read.

Mr. Singhar had on Tuesday also claimed that the government had struggled to put together the funds to fulfil the eighth instalment of the scheme, alleging that the Women and Child Development Department is “worried and confused” regarding the ninth instalment due in February.

Invoking Mr. Yadav’s predecessor, Mr. Singhar had said: “Where are you, Mama ji [Mr. Chouhan]? Do something for your sisters!”

‘Congress misleading public’

However, Madhya Pradesh BJP president V.D. Sharma hit back at the Congress, accusing the party of “misleading the public without having the right facts”, adding that Mr. Yadav had already made it clear that no scheme initiated by the previous regime will be discontinued.

Explaining the drop in beneficiary numbers, Mr. Sharma said that over 1.56 lakh women had crossed the age of 60 as of January 1, rendering them ineligible for the scheme, while over 18,000 women “willingly gave up benefits”. Some enrolled beneficiaries, he added, had passed away.

“Keeping these facts in mind, therefore, this month the money has been deposited into the accounts of 1.29 crore sisters. However, without being acquainted with the facts, Congress leaders, as per their habit, are misleading the public,” Mr. Sharma said, adding that the beneficiaries would continue to receive the money under the scheme on the 10th of every month,

Earlier in the day, Mr. Chouhan, who is currently visiting Telangana as part a BJP outreach programme, congratulated Mr. Yadav for making the deposit into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, adding that the “scheme will continue”.