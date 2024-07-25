Around 200 Indigo flyers stranded at Istanbul airport, Airlines issues statement

IndiGo flight from Istanbul to Delhi delayed by 12 hours, leaving over 200 passengers stranded at airport

Around 200 flyers are facing a harrowing experience at Istanbul airport after their IndiGo flight to Delhi got delayed by 12 hours on July 25.

The Indigo Spokesperson informed that IndiGo flight 6E 12, operating from Istanbul to Delhi, was delayed due to a technical issue with the aircraft.

The customers were kept informed of the delay, refreshments were served and necessary arrangements were promptly made to ease the wait time at the airport.

The same aircraft operated to the destination after necessary checks. IndiGo regreted the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the delay. The flight has taken off from Istanbul.

A passenger informed that after they argued with the airline staff, more security personnel were called to the airport but they still have no clarity on when they will fly back.

One of the passengers, Ashok Bagriya, posted on X that over 200 IndiGo passengers, including children and the elderly, travelling from Istanbul to New Delhi have been stranded at Istanbul airport for over 10 hours now.

“Indigo Flight to New Delhi was supposed to take off on Wednesday at 20:00 hrs. And there is no explanation for the delay by the airline.”

Another passenger, Govind Kanakan, posted on X “Pathetic situation at Istanbul Airport for the passengers travelling from Istanbul to Delhi. The Turkish Indigo 6E-12 flight is delayed by over 6 hrs now and the operators are ignorant. The food provided to passengers at the airport is stale.

A passenger Hriday Madan posted on X about absolutely pathetic service by Indigo Airlines.

“My wife and I are returning from Milan through an Indigo codeshare booking with Turkish Airlines [6E 4156] till Istanbul and 6E 12 further towards Delhi. We landed at 3 p.m. in Istanbul and now our connecting flight has been delayed to 2 a.m. So there is an 11-hour wait at the airport and there is no representative of Indigo to assist the passengers. It is unfortunate that an Indian airline is treating Indians like this,” he posted on X.

“From 2 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. and then from 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. Multiple new timelines have been given by Indigo. Hundreds of Indians, including senior citizens and kids, have been stranded for 12 hours straight. Indigo is making a mockery of Indian people and their airline in foreign land,” he posted on X.