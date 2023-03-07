Arogya Mahila programme to be launched on Wednesday

March 07, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Health Minister T Harish Rao will be launching the ‘Arogya Mahila’ scheme across the State. The scheme will provide health services exclusively to women in 100 hospitals.

As part of the programme, 57 types of medical tests will be conducted for women of all ages across all the 33 districts of the State. The tests will mainly be divided into eight packages, which include diagnostics, cancer screening, problems related to nutrition, menopause, sexually transmitted diseases and others. Apart from these, blood pressure, diabetes and anaemia tests will be conducted at all Primary Health Centres across the State.

Breast cancer screening will also be conducted for women above the age of 30 years. Mammography will be conducted at district hospitals and regional centres. Those women who are confirmed to have any type of cancer will be provided treatment at NIMS and MNJ hospital Hyderabad. Regarding urinary problems, all PHCs and Basti Dawakhanas are equipped for conducting tests.

Special help desks are also being arranged for this programme. ANMs and ASHA workers will be assisting at all examination centres.