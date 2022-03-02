Are Indian women’s footprints increasing rapidly in gig economy

March 02, 2022 10:51 IST

Insights that B2B gig marketplace Taskmo has gleaned from data available on its platform suggest a remarkably growing participation of Indian women in the gig economy.

The platform which sees completion of over 10,000 tasks per day caters to enterprises, SMBs and Start-ups helping them find relevant talent to do the job on a task basis.

According to data from Taskmo, now, in a month, around 10,000 to 12,000 women apply for tasks on the platform. In striking contrast, six months ago, women's participation was in the 200-4000 range. Additionally, industries like fin-tech, edtech, e-commerce, fashion tech and health-tech are showing maximum job allocation for women gig workers, says a report by Taskmo.

Advertising

Advertising

Beyond Tier-1 cities

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought a paradigm shift in women opting for gig jobs, the report says. Around 50 % of women who registered at Taskmo were from urban areas or Tier-1 cities; around 30 % belonged to Tier 2 cities and close to 20% were from Tier 3 cities. This change in the demography of women workers is highly remarkable as in the pre-pandemic times, 70-75% of women workers were from Tier-1 cities alone.

The report notes that a majority of the women workers come from Tier-1 cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Chennai; with Bengaluru being the most preferred and Chennai the least. Although, task opportunities are not gender-biased, most women end up being employed in the customer support, content monitoring and moderation, telesales, audits and survey.