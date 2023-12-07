‘Arana Puranam’, an animated short film in Malayalam, will appeal to the young and old alike

December 07, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

After Kandittund (Seen It!), an animated short film by Studio Eeksaurus, comes Arana Puranam (The Legend of Arana). It tells the story of what happens when a skink asks for a ‘dangerous’ boon. Uploaded on the Studio Eeksaurus YouTube channel a week ago it has already garnered more than two lakh views, and the comments of appreciation are still pouring in.

“It is culturally important that such content is made,” says Suresh Eriyat, the creative director and executive producer of the film and founder of Studio Eeksaurus. The story, like Kandittund, has been narrated by PNK Panicker, Suresh’s father. Adithi Krishnadas, who directed Kandittund, is the director of this film.

Kandittund, a 12-minute short, won the Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation at the Fantasia International Film Festival (FIFF) 2021. Adithi, who hails from Kochi, is a graduate of National Institute of Design (NID).

Made in a format similar to Kandittund, the narration [Suresh’s father telling the stories] had been recorded by Suresh. Though stylistically similar to Kandittund, Arana Puranam is in colour, unlike the black and white format of the former. “The stories have a similar flavour to them, considering they were narrated by the same person. So the visuals also had to be in the same family. It wasn’t very strategically thought out, it seemed like the natural thing to do,” says Adithi.

“We wanted to try another genre, and also see how it looked in colour. But we did not want a long story either, this was the perfect length,” Suresh adds. The team started production in April and the film was ready by November.

Studio Eeksaurus is a Mumbai-based ad film production company that makes, besides ad films, short films, web shorts, and music videos among other content. The company has won several national and international awards such as the Annecy, Abby, New York Television Awards, Asia Pacific Adfest, Cannes Lion, Animamundi, Krok International Animated Film Festival.

Suresh has enough recordings, a treasure trove of stories narrated by his father. He says, “Making a three-minute short film such as this is expensive. Right now, we are able to sustain projects such as these with our other projects [income from]. We want people to watch these, generate interest and may be, some time in the future, it would become feasible for us to make more of these.” Calling these recordings gems, he says, the stories have universal resonance despite the narration being in Malayalam.

The response to Arana Puranam has been organic, and “it is not limited to the kids. Even grown ups like it!”

Arana Puranam is streaming on YouTube on Studio Eeksaurus channel.

