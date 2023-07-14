Applications invited for Environmental Awards 2022

July 14, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The State Department of Environment and Climate change has proposed to award meritorious individuals, institutions, and non-governmental organisations under categories such as ‘environmental education and awareness’, ‘environmental protection and management activities’ and ‘environmental research’ undertaken in 2022.

Individuals and institutions must enclose the details of the work, previously not considered for any awards. Under the ‘environment protection and management’ category, applicants must furnish the details of field work carried out along with the project report and other supporting materials. The field work will be inspected by members of the selection committee.

Applicants must be from Tamil Nadu and those who have already received awards from the department are ineligible. The application form can be downloaded from www.environment.tn.nic.in. The first, second and third prizes will receive ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹7,500 each.