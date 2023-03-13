Apollo Hospitals Group completes 500 successful pediatric liver transplants

March 13, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Apollo Hospitals Group on Monday announced the successful completion of 500 pediatric liver transplants. The Apollo transplant programme is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive transplant programmes. Apollo Hospitals receives liver transplant patients from over 50 countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Pratap C Reddy, founder chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said: The milestone reflects our commitment to advancing pediatric liver transplantation and providing the best possible care to our patients. I am immensely heartened at what this programme has been able to achieve in a span of two decades. From a time when children with end stage liver disease didn’t have any care possibilities to where we are today marking 500 transplants in children whose lives have been transformed.”

“Over the years several challenges have been overcome – transplants in small babies weighing as little as 4 kgs., transplants in babies and children with serious medical conditions other than liver failure, ABO incompatible transplants when the family does not have a blood group compatible donor. We are so happy that our 500th patient is a baby girl and nearly 45% of our patients are now girls. Our dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and support staff have worked tirelessly to provide the highest level of care and support to our patients and their families, said Dr Anupam Sibal, senior pediatric gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals.

