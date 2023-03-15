Apollo crosses landmark of 10,000 robotic surgeries

March 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Apollo Hospitals crosses the landmark of performing over 10,000 robotic surgeries till date. In the last two years alone, the group has witnessed over 400% increase in the number of robot-assisted procedures across India.

In the first two months of 2023 itself, Apollo Hospitals has performed more than 450 robotic surgeries in India and expects the number to go up significantly.

Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group Pratap C Reddy said, “In the last 10 years, we have invested extensively in ensuring all our hospitals have access to the best-in-class robotic devices as well as in upskilling our workforce expertise in this area.”

Robotic surgeries have seen maximum application across urological, gynaecology, oncology, orthopaedic and cardiothoracic cases. The use of robotics in surgeries has been instrumental in reducing overall patient hospital stay, enabling faster recovery in most cases.