HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apollo crosses landmark of 10,000 robotic surgeries

March 15, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Apollo Hospitals crosses the landmark of performing over 10,000 robotic surgeries till date. In the last two years alone, the group has witnessed over 400% increase in the number of robot-assisted procedures across India.

In the first two months of 2023 itself, Apollo Hospitals has performed more than 450 robotic surgeries in India and expects the number to go up significantly.

Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group Pratap C Reddy said, “In the last 10 years, we have invested extensively in ensuring all our hospitals have access to the best-in-class robotic devices as well as in upskilling our workforce expertise in this area.”

Robotic surgeries have seen maximum application across urological, gynaecology, oncology, orthopaedic and cardiothoracic cases. The use of robotics in surgeries has been instrumental in reducing overall patient hospital stay, enabling faster recovery in most cases.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.