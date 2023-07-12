Apex court hearing gives impetus to politics in J&K

July 12, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

SRINAGAR

The Supreme Court’s (SC) decision to hear the petitions challenging the dilution of Article 370 from August 2 and its observations on the Central government’s affidavit filed on Monday have provided fresh impetus to politics in Jammu and Kashmir.

While civil society activity is still rather muted, mainstream political parties have started voicing anew their opposition to the government’s August 2019 order and are looking at the apex court to overturn it.

Sources in the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the entire top leadership was closely monitoring the developments since Tuesday morning as the SC’s five-member Constitution Bench started perusing the petitions.

The Centre, which ended J&K’s special status in 2019, had launched a major crackdown against the leaders of the mainstream political parties, almost bringing the Valley’s ideology-based politics to a halt.

Senior PDP leader, Naeem Akhtar, who was also jailed in 2019, told The Hindu that the SC was hearing a second momentous case after the Babri Masjid demolition one. “Then it was to take a call between facts and faith. This time, it has to take a call and decide between the Constitution and a party’s political agenda,” he said.

Mr. Akhtar said the timing of the hearings bear political significance. “The SC is hearing the petitions before the upcoming general elections [in 2024], and apparently wants to dispose of it before that. It will have consequences, more on national politics than J&K,” he said.

The PDP leader said while the expectations of people in the Union Territory are low, a failure to get a verdict they’d like would “perhaps bury democracy for the foreseeable future”. “If the SC decision is in tune with local aspirations, it could be a big step towards institutionalising not just democracy but a permanent peace in the region,” said Mr. Akhtar.

The NC, the party that ratified the Instrument of Accession in 1947 and seeks pre-1953 position as the final settlement of the Kashmir problem, has also pinned great hopes on the final outcome of the hearing.

NC spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said the SC decision to have day-to-day hearing of petitions from August 2 has “instilled hope in the minds and hearts of people of J&K”. “We have been waiting for the past four years. We hope a verdict is given in our favour because we feel that our case is very strong,” he said.

J&K Peoples’ Conference president Sajad Gani Lone, also jailed in 2019, said Article 370, in essence a form of federalism and a power-sharing arrangement, has been slandered and defamed beyond recognition. “Whether the blunting of Article 370 is good or bad for J&K is not what the apex court has to decide. It has to decide whether it was good or bad in law,” he said, stressing that the biggest threat facing the country today is the attacks on its federal structure.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, touring J&K, endorsed the 2019 move of the Centre. “Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution and then PM Jawaharlal Nehru had said this article will wither away gradually. The job to completely wipe it out was done by PM Modi and the Opposition should be thankful to the government,” he said.