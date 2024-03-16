GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘AP Bhavan’ assets divided between A.P. and Telangana

Governments of both States have consented to the allotment

March 16, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The longstanding dispute over the division of land and properties of Andhra Pradesh (AP) Bhavan in New Delhi has been resolved by the Union Home Ministry. In its order issued on March 15, 8.24 acres have been allocated to Telangana and 11.536 acres to Andhra Pradesh as per the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Telangana will receive three acres in the Sabari Block and 5.245 acres in Pataudi House. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh will obtain the Godavari Block and Swarna Mukhi Block encompassing 5.781 acres. Additionally, 3.359 acres in the Nursing Hostel and 2.396 acres in Pataudi House have been allocated, according to statement issued on Saturday by Telangana’s Special Representative in New Delhi Mallu Ravi. He also commended Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for achieving in 100 days what the previous government couldn’t in 10 years.

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments have consented to these allotments. The Union Home Ministry issued orders on Friday to formalise the property division between the two States, following a meeting held in New Delhi on March 11 where representatives from both States discussed the apportionment issue.

