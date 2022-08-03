New Articles

Annamalai seeks clarity on Aavin milk packet issue

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 03, 2022 00:27 IST
August 03, 2022

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday said that the alleged issue of a few Aavin milk packets being underweight had caused public distrust in the State government, and it was shocking that neither the Aavin management, the Dairy Development Minister nor the Chief Minister had provided a clarification on the matter.

“If you calculate the number of Aavin milk packets sold each day, there will be a loss of ₹2- ₹3 crore per day for the State government. People cannot have weighing machines at their houses. It is based on trust in the government. But this issue has caused distrust towards the government,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai was speaking to reporters after kicking off the campaign to distribute the national flag to party cadre, ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations and the Prime Minister’s call for citizens to fly the national flag at their homes.

He also called upon the DMK and the AIADMK to distribute the national flag in their offices.

