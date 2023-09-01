Animals took over the stage as dancers explored the wildwood

September 01, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

Thiryank Bharatham — the 25th annual thematic festival of Natyarangam (the dance wing of Narada Gana Sabha), was an eye-opener in many ways. Imagine animals and birds (thiryank) as theme for a dance festival, though they have often been depicted in dance pieces as messengers, vahanas or to portray Nature’s beauty.

The five-day festival held recently was a novel attempt to explore the avian and animal world and the man-animal relationship.

The topic seemingly simple, was quite a challenge for the dancers. They drew upon the vast material provided by Natyarangam’s resource persons — scholar Dr. Sudha Seshayyan and Carnatic musician R.K. Shriramkumar. The six dancers — four solos and a duo — chose to approach the theme in their own unique ways, drawing from ancient to modern sources, in different languages. Each dancer presented a 10-minute video before their performance, which revealed different dimensions of the chosen animal or bird.

Christopher Gurusamy’s ‘Dreaming on sand, sea and sky’ was an energetic and enjoyable culmination of his intelligent collaborations with well known musicians like Rithvik Raja, Vignesh Ishwar, Sayee Rakshith, Chandrashekara Sharma, and Bharat Sundar. It covered the crab (Sangam poetry), the crow (cutting across cultures), and the chameleon. He also presented a lilting ‘gorilla lullaby’ in Kannada penned by dancer Parshwanath Upadhye for Christopher, who drew inspiration from a video taken in a zoo. Then there was a humorous take on four animals native to Australia — kangaroo, emu, koala, and kookaburra. The piece was conceptualised by Christopher who hails from Down Under.

In ‘Pluti – Leap’, with music composed by vidwan G.J.R. Krishnan wherein every note and phrase had a purpose, and with aesthetic props, dancer Manasvini K.R. provided a profound and philosophical interpretation of the animals she chose to portray. ‘Frog in the well’ (from Subhashitam) with an interesting ‘Kome kome’ jati, the deer with its restless bounds as ‘mrigatrishna’ (Tiruvachakam), the earthworm as ‘devoted diligence’ (Manonmaneeyam), the parrot as the ‘flight of enquiry’ (Sri Sarada stotram), the cow as ‘expansive benevolence’ (music set in Gopriya raga), and the leap as the clarified consciousness required to understand the Atma Brahman (Upanishad).

‘Aranyani’ was an emotional and intense dance-theatre presentation by Shijith Nambiar and Parvathy, wherein the innocent soul during its journey towards liberation gets clouded in the pursuit of power as it evolves from the fluttering butterfly to the majestic elephant, and from the powerful lion to the relentless woodpecker and finally, the swan to attain moksha ‘Hamsa soham ekam’.

Dancer Parvathy as Aranyani — the ethereal goddess of the forest — beckons the protagonist (portrayed by Shijith) into a transformative exploration of self-discovery through man-beast conflicts and the greed for power. Malayalam poetry, Kabir’s couplets, Carnatic music and Rabindra sangeet along with sophisticated lighting design were used to embellish the theme.

In a well-researched, wholesome Bharatanatyam presentation built upon Carnatic music and Hindustani dhrupad (all sung by S. Vasudevan), and without the use of expensive props and lighting, Dakshina Vaidyanathan Baghel presented traditional as well as novel dimensions of various animals. The two forms of goddess Parvati involving the spiritual and the ritual were presented via the snake (in a sarpa alarippu weaving the Naga stotra), and the peacock (Papanasam Sivan’s Tamil kriti ‘Saundarya vellam tannil’) performed using only the mayura hasta.

‘Bearly Alive’ was a comparison of the bears in hibernation and the yogis in samadhi. ‘Bho bho dharmaraja’ based on the story of the ascent of the Pandavas described in the Mahaprasthanaka Parva of the Mahabharata, sought to delve into the secret behind the unique friendship between man and the loyal dog (a symbol of dharma). In ‘The Dolphin’s Paradox’ an English poem written and effectively recited by Kavya Ganesh, the dancer highlighted the fate of the Gangetic dolphin fast becoming an endangered species in its own habitat.

In his colourful presentation, Kali Veerapathiran wove in several elements into the classical — folk, aerial acrobatics and showmanship to present a gamut of animals — fish, rat, porcupine, owl, bull, tiger and eagle; the focus was on the fact that love can conquer all because animals too have a heart.

