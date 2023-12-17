ADVERTISEMENT

‘Animal’ crosses Rs 800 crore milestone at worldwide box office

December 17, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the action drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series

PTI

Ranbir Kapoor in ‘Animal’. | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has earned Rs 817.36 crore gross at the global box office within 16 days of its release, the makers on Sunday said. The action drama, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released in theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

T-Series, one of the production houses behind Animal, shared the movie's latest box office figures on its official X page. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

Despite its successful run in theatres, Animal has drawn criticism from a section of social media users for its “misogynistic” and “graphically violent” narrative. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar for T-Series, Murad Khetani for Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga for Bhadrakali Pictures.

