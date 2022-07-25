Andhra Pradesh: A ‘mini’ ode to Kalam...!

Social activist brings out miniature books in seven languages

Photo Credit:

The cherished ideals of the former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam can now fit into every child’s palm, before getting into their tiny minds.

Social activist B. Louis of Guruvayur of Kerala, who is known for his passion to promote Dr. Kalam’s ideals for over a decade and a half, has now taken up a novel project to publish miniature books to be distributed to school children.

The book, measuring 1.5 cm x 2 cm, contains 64 pages showing oft-made statements and inspiring quotes of Dr. Kalam made at various points during his lifetime. It is published in seven Indian languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, English, Hindi, Sanskrit and Kannada.

The miniature book also has anecdotes by Tamil film actor the late Vivek, an ardent follower of Kalam, who had never missed an opportunity to spread his ideals on screen.

The Telugu version was formally released in Tirupati on Monday, where the Telugu Bhashodyama Samiti founder-president Sakam Nagaraja and general secretary Tenkayala Damodaram received the copies, to be distributed to local students.

Mr. Louis will formally release the other versions while participating at Dr. Kalam’s death anniversary at his memorial in Rameswaram on July 27.

Mr. Louis is already a world record holder for making the longest canvas on Dr. Kalam, reflecting the dreams of 1.30 lakh students. He collected strips of papers from various schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in a painstaking process spread over thirty months.

“The strips were pasted on a canvas measuring 1,000 feet and displayed prominently at a school in Thrissur on January 26, 2020. This fetched me the URF world record”, Mr. Louis said.

Mr. Louis plans development of ‘Mini Vanams’ (mini forests with 1,000 trees in urban areas) as his next project, in a bid to promote greenery across India.