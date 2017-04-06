Ancient academic roots

During his visit to the excavated site of Vikramshila University in Bhagalpur district of Bihar, President Pranab Mukherjee expressed interest in a revival of this ancient university on the lines of Nalanda University (“Pranab hopeful of reviving Vikramshila University”, April 3). In expressing this, he has highlighted the need of academic research in our educational institutions. This university was an important seat of learning in its time but was later destroyed. Vikramshila, along with Nalanda and Takshashila, are fine examples of India’s rich and ancient academic heritage. At a time when India’s top ranking educational institutions struggle to find an honourable place among the world’s top educational institutions, we should learn from our past.

Dinesh Kumar,

Jhajjar, Haryana