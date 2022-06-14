Anand Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan nominated to join RBI board

The Union government has nominated industrialists Anand Gopal Mahindra, chairman Mahindra Group, Venu Srinivasan, chairman emeritus TVS Motor Company Ltd., Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel, chairman Zydus Lifesciences and Ravindra H. Dholakia, a retired professor of IIM, Ahmedabad as part-time non-official directors on the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India. They would hold office for a period of four years with effect from June 14 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, the RBI said in a statement.