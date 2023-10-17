ADVERTISEMENT

Anakapalli teacher who won medals in international sports event felicitated

October 17, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar felicitating P.V.M. Nagajyoti at the Samagra Shiksha office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar on October 17 (Tuesday) felicitated P.V.M. Nagajyoti, a teacher who won four medals in the international Samyukta Bharatiya Khel Foundation competition held in Nepal from October 5 to 9.

The felicitation programme was held at the State office of Samagra Shiksha in Vijayawada. Ms. Nagajyothi, an English teacher of Rolugunta Zilla Parishad High School in Anakapalli district, bagged gold medals in powerlifting and 100 m running, and silver medals in discus throw and javelin throw events.

Officials encouraged other teachers to take inspiration from her, excel in sports, and train students to become athletes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Nagajyoti will also participate in the ‘World Masters Games 2024’, scheduled to be held in Cleveland, U.S.A from July 11 to 21, 2024, said a release issued by the Samagra Shiksha.

Director of School Education P. Parvathi, Andhra Pradesh TET Joint Director Mary Chandrika, School Games Federation State Secretary G. Bhanumurthiraju and others participated in the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US