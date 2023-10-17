Anakapalli teacher who won medals in international sports event felicitated

October 17, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar on October 17 (Tuesday) felicitated P.V.M. Nagajyoti, a teacher who won four medals in the international Samyukta Bharatiya Khel Foundation competition held in Nepal from October 5 to 9.

The felicitation programme was held at the State office of Samagra Shiksha in Vijayawada. Ms. Nagajyothi, an English teacher of Rolugunta Zilla Parishad High School in Anakapalli district, bagged gold medals in powerlifting and 100 m running, and silver medals in discus throw and javelin throw events.

Officials encouraged other teachers to take inspiration from her, excel in sports, and train students to become athletes.

Ms. Nagajyoti will also participate in the ‘World Masters Games 2024’, scheduled to be held in Cleveland, U.S.A from July 11 to 21, 2024, said a release issued by the Samagra Shiksha.

Director of School Education P. Parvathi, Andhra Pradesh TET Joint Director Mary Chandrika, School Games Federation State Secretary G. Bhanumurthiraju and others participated in the programme.

