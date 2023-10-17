HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anakapalli teacher who won medals in international sports event felicitated

October 17, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar felicitating P.V.M. Nagajyoti at the Samagra Shiksha office in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

School Education Commissioner S. Suresh Kumar felicitating P.V.M. Nagajyoti at the Samagra Shiksha office in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Commissioner of School Education S. Suresh Kumar on October 17 (Tuesday) felicitated P.V.M. Nagajyoti, a teacher who won four medals in the international Samyukta Bharatiya Khel Foundation competition held in Nepal from October 5 to 9.

The felicitation programme was held at the State office of Samagra Shiksha in Vijayawada. Ms. Nagajyothi, an English teacher of Rolugunta Zilla Parishad High School in Anakapalli district, bagged gold medals in powerlifting and 100 m running, and silver medals in discus throw and javelin throw events.

Officials encouraged other teachers to take inspiration from her, excel in sports, and train students to become athletes.

Ms. Nagajyoti will also participate in the ‘World Masters Games 2024’, scheduled to be held in Cleveland, U.S.A from July 11 to 21, 2024, said a release issued by the Samagra Shiksha.

Director of School Education P. Parvathi, Andhra Pradesh TET Joint Director Mary Chandrika, School Games Federation State Secretary G. Bhanumurthiraju and others participated in the programme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / higher education / teachers / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.