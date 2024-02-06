GIFT a SubscriptionGift
An initiative to bring financial literacy to underprivileged children

The financial literacy programme initiated by the Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF), the CSR arm of the Bengaluru Airport

February 06, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Students participation in financial literacy class.

Students participation in financial literacy class. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Akshay talks about how he opened his first savings account. “I used to literally put my savings in a piggy bank,” says the 6th-grader at an event held at the Government Higher Primary School in Aradeshanahalli. However, after the financial literacy programme initiated by the Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF), the CSR arm of the Bengaluru Airport, it all changed for him. “I opened a bank account in Bank of Baroda and started to keep my savings there now,” he says, adding that he now even understands complex concepts like loans and credits.

Teaching Faculty of Ghps  Aradeshanahalli.

Teaching Faculty of Ghps  Aradeshanahalli. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Vital skills

Akshay is one of the many children participating in these financial literacy classes, an attempt to empower children from less-privileged backgrounds by offering them vital financial skills and helping them obtain practical knowledge on saving, budgeting, and responsible spending.

Talking about the initiative, at this walkthrough of the programme held on Saturday, Hemanth Madegowda, AVP of Corporate Social Responsibility at the International Airport, says that financial literacy is especially important to the students of this school since many of them are the children of daily wage labourers and industrial workers who are often faced with financial crisis. ”We want to bring knowledge about banking, savings, credit, borrowings, loans, needs and wants and different basic aspects at a simple level,” he says of the programme that is supported by the Australian Consulate General.

Student exposure to digital learning platform.

Student exposure to digital learning platform. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Much needed

Suma S.K., Block Education Officer (BEO), Devanahalli Taluk, Bengaluru Rural District, commended the airport authority’s CSR wing at the event. “This financial literacy concept is an appreciable program and much needed for this generation,” she says. “We look forward to bringing it to every government schools in Devanahalli taluk.”

