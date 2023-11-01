An exhibition to drive a conservation message

November 01, 2023 09:30 am | Updated October 31, 2023 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Flamingoes are the makeup artists of the wild, “ says wildlife artist George Abhilash, referring to the greater flamingo’s habit of touching up their feathers with the secretions of the uropygial gland during mating season, enhancing the species’ vivid hue.

Flamingoes are one of the species that are part of an upcoming exhibition that he is part of, titled Vana-The Forest. George, who is exhibiting a series of artworks along with wildlife photographer Reena Philips, lists some of the other species he has captured in his artwork: elephants, kingfishers, the red panda and the Malabar giant squirrel.

Abhilash has always been interested in art and nature, a fascination nurtured by years spent growing up in a district in Kerala, which was very close to the Western Ghats. The artist and illustrator says he connected with Reena Philips, a Bengaluru-based IT professional with a deep interest in wildlife photography, around 2 years ago. “I have drawn from some of her photographs,” he says, adding that the two decided to showcase their work together. “Safiya, the curator at Shades Gallery, was instrumental in coordinating, curating and installing the paintings,” says Abhilash.

Vana-The Forest will be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on November 1 at Shades Art Gallery, Koramangala, and will comprise 40-odd pieces, both artworks and photographs, which will drive a conservation message. “I aim to educate the upcoming generation about the importance of wildlife conservation and nature,” says the Kerala-based artist. “I want to give the message that we are all one with nature,” he says.

The exhibition, which is on till November 5, is free and open to all. For more details, log into shadescreativegallery.com

