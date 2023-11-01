HamberMenu
An exhibition to drive a conservation message

Flamingoes are one of the species that are part of an upcoming exhibition that he is part of, titled Vana-The Forest.

November 01, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Staff Reporter
Wildlife Photographer Reena Philips .

Wildlife Photographer Reena Philips . | Photo Credit: Reena Philips

“Flamingoes are the makeup artists of the wild, “ says wildlife artist George Abhilash, referring to the greater flamingo’s habit of touching up their feathers with the secretions of the uropygial gland during mating season, enhancing the species’ vivid hue.

Painting by George Abhilash.

Painting by George Abhilash. | Photo Credit: George Abhilash

Flamingoes are one of the species that are part of an upcoming exhibition that he is part of, titled Vana-The Forest. George, who is exhibiting a series of artworks along with wildlife photographer Reena Philips, lists some of the other species he has captured in his artwork: elephants, kingfishers, the red panda and the Malabar giant squirrel.

Painting by George Abhilash.

Painting by George Abhilash. | Photo Credit: George Abhilash

Abhilash has always been interested in art and nature, a fascination nurtured by years spent growing up in a district in Kerala, which was very close to the Western Ghats. The artist and illustrator says he connected with Reena Philips, a Bengaluru-based IT professional with a deep interest in wildlife photography, around 2 years ago. “I have drawn from some of her photographs,” he says, adding that the two decided to showcase their work together. “Safiya, the curator at Shades Gallery, was instrumental in coordinating, curating and installing the paintings,” says Abhilash.

Brown Fronted Woodpecker.

Brown Fronted Woodpecker. | Photo Credit: Reena Philips

Vana-The Forest will be inaugurated at 4 p.m. on November 1 at Shades Art Gallery, Koramangala, and will comprise 40-odd pieces, both artworks and photographs, which will drive a conservation message. “I aim to educate the upcoming generation about the importance of wildlife conservation and nature,” says the Kerala-based artist. “I want to give the message that we are all one with nature,” he says.

Painting by George Abhilash.

Painting by George Abhilash. | Photo Credit: A george

The exhibition, which is on till November 5, is free and open to all. For more details, log into shadescreativegallery.com

