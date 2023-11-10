An exhibition that throws light on vintage oil lamps

November 10, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

Radeesh Shetty, the founder of the home décor brand, The Purple Turtles, still remembers the elderly man he met while driving through the deep South. “We were travelling in Tamil Nadu and had stopped for tea. There was a man in a small shop selling a bunch of vintage things,” says Radeesh, who spotted a gorgeous lamp among this man’s wares. But the man refused to part with the lamp, claiming that it had been with him for a long time. “I told him that we were going to have tea, and if he decided to change his mind, to come back and tell me what he wanted for it,” he says.

Finally, after observing them for a while, the man came up to Radeesh and told him he could take the lamp. “He finally refused to take money from me. He just told me to keep it,” he says of the lamp, which is today a prized part of his oil lamp collection.

This lamp, among many others, will be on display at Deepotsav: Tales of Light, a travelling exhibition of traditional oil lamps, which pays tribute to the intricate craftsmanship, diverse traditions, and legacy of these beautiful artefacts. From female acrobat and boat lamps sourced from Kerala to Sri Lankan wedding lamps, Odisha’s dhokra lamps and patina-tinctured kuthu vilakkus, the lamps on display “all speak of cultural nuances and great ritualistic significance.”

Radeesh started collecting vintage lamps in his mid-20s, but over the years, what started as an interest, became a full-blown collection, many with interesting acquisition stories. “Once you start collecting something, these things just come to you,” he says with a laugh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deepotsav, which will kick off in Bengaluru on November 11, will consist of Radeesh’s own personal collection and a selection of curated pieces that can be purchased. While, as a brand, The Purple Turtles has regularly held events pre-covid, “we have not got back into the thick of things yet,” says Radeesh, who thought that having something themed around Deepavali was a good place to start. “I have been meaning to have a lamp exhibition for years,” he says.

He believes, however, that just putting out a personal collection is not enough. “It makes sense that if you enjoy it, you should also able to access those lamps,” he says. So, they started sourcing these lamps for retail from all over India, a process which took around a year. “Lamps are nice when you see them with other lamps,” says Radeesh, adding that there will be 350 pieces “and counting” for sale at the exhibition.

“Like many old things, they are part of our history. I feel like I am saving some part of our heritage. That is my idea when I go out looking for old stuff.”

Deepotsav, which will be held in The Purple Turtles, Indiranagar store in Bengaluru between November 11 and 19, will also have a showing at the brand’s other flagship stores in Hyderabad and Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.