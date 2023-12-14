An exhibition of handmade, naturally-dyed clothing

December 14, 2023 09:30 am | Updated December 13, 2023 10:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

India Handmade Collective (IHMC), a not-for-profit volunteer-based social enterprise that works with artisan and weaver communities across India, will be holding an exhibition showcasing naturally dyed, handmade products.

“We started this initiative during the COVID,” says Mahima Thangappan, the coordinator for IHMC, adding that the aim was to provide a forum for artisans all over India to showcase their products.

Eco-friendly creations

According to her, eco-consciousness was a vital aspect of product creation. “We wanted to work on environmentally friendly clothing as well as support livelihoods,“ she says, pointing out that all the clothing on display is handspun, hand woven and naturally dyed. “We have kept it as eco-friendly and sustainable as possible,” she says.

After all, as she points out, synthetic dyes are one of the biggest pollutants of our ecosystem. Natural dyes, on the other hand, are more environmentally friendly and do not pollute waterways and damage the environment. “They have been used by various civilizations over centuries to dye materials, including clothing,“ says the event’s release, adding that with the advent of synthetic dyes, some of these techniques are getting lost. “Passionate Artisans are trying to revive whatever possible.”

Around 12-13 artisan groups from all over India, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, will be part of this exhibition.

What is on display

Products on display include ethically sourced cotton, home décor, household utility items, natural and chemical-free cosmetics, and jewellery, among other things. And yes, in keeping with the overall sustainability theme, “It will be appreciated if visitors can come with their shopping bags,” says Mahima.

The exhibition will be held at Pearl Academy, Residency Road between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. between 15-17 December. Call 7305127412 for more details.

