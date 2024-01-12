GIFT a SubscriptionGift
An event that focuses on reading the night sky

Curiouscity Science Discovery Centre is holding ‘Reading the Night Sky’ an event to explore what is above us

January 12, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Preeti Zachariah
Preeti Zachariah
A child looking through the telescope.

A child looking through the telescope. | Photo Credit: ARMEND NIMANI

Have you ever wondered how ancient mariners navigated their way across the world without GPS, relying on the stars and planets instead? Or how the seasons change from sultry summers to nippy autumns, frigid winters, and crisp springs? And whether the bright object shimmering light years away from you is a planet or star?  

If yes, you should head across to the Curiouscity Science Discovery Centre this weekend where an astronomy event, Reading the Night Sky, will be conducted. The event, which will be facilitated by Vaibhav Thakur, an avid science enthusiast who has been conducting astronomy presentations for a decade, will comprise two sessions: an indoor one conducted using Stellarium software and an outdoor session with telescopes. “This is the third event with stargazing,” says marine biologist and science educator Dr. Shonali Chinniah, the founder and director of Curiouscity, adding that they had already explored the solar system and black holes in earlier editions. “We are trying to do different themes, “she says.  

This edition is focused on understanding the night sky, “where the pole star is, how seasons work, how the stars move around the earth, where the stars rise, how the stars set, different constellations,” she says. “Just understanding what is out there is the fun of it,” believes Dr. Chinniah. 

As with all activities, explorations, events and experiments conducted at the centre, this one, too, is all about driving an inquiry-based approach to learning. “The kids ask some incredible questions, “ she says, recalling how, at a previous event, a little child asked her how humans know what is inside a black hole since life cannot escape it. “This is brilliant. It is a child thinking completely outside the box. We had so many amazing questions like this, “she recalls. “My aim really in all of this is to get kids curious and ask questions,” she says. 

Reading the Night Sky will be held at the Curiouscity Science Discovery Centre, Sarjapur Road on January 13 from 6 p.m. onwards. Tickets, priced at 250, can be booked online at www.curiouscity.org/visit/buy-tickets.php. 

