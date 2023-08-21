An enterprise that makes bindis for the extra woman

August 21, 2023 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

“This was about doing something for the extra woman. The woman who is a little too much,” says Meghna Khanna, the founder of The Bindi Project, an enterprise that creates and sells handmade statement bindis. A peek into The Bindi Project’s Instagram page will offer a better sense of what she means by this statement. It is filled with packets of large statement bindis. Think brightly coloured pieces studded with semi-precious stones and hand-cut brass, far removed from that decorous maroon or black dot of yore. “Just because someone wears a bindi, they may not buy mine,” she admits. “It is a statement piece, a piece of jewellery, almost.”

The idea for these bindis sparked late in late 2021, says the Bengaluru-based Meghna, a personal stylist, motorcycle coach and prolific entrepreneur. “I was talking to someone from Rajasthan, and she told me that her grandmother had gold bindis that she would use on occasions using a special bindi glue,” says Meghna, adding that she had never heard about this before, despite having lived and worked in Rajasthan. As she spoke to more people, she discovered that this custom was prevalent among women in Uttar Pradesh and Nepal too. “The idea germinated from there,” says Meghna, who started a store called Levitate, in Bengaluru at the age of 23.

“It is about creating; it is about a sustainable, differential advantage,” adds Meghna, who is also the founder of The Preloved Co., a Bengaluru-based organisation which promotes the idea of thrifting, and is deeply invested in sustainable living. “I wanted it to become as much of a zero-waste project as possible,” says Meghna, who had often talked about upcycling waste leather with a friend who was in the leather business.

So, she began working with the shinier bits of leather “that already had a dull bling to it”, going on to create her first set of handmade bindis. “Sitting down and making them by hand was so therapeutic,” she says, adding that she plans to work with other waste material, including embroidery scraps and waste fabric.

Currently, she is working on a chakra range made out of hand-cut brass, versatile designs that can also be used as pendants and body art on different parts of the body, making them a funky gift even for the non-bindi-wearing person. “It is about self-expression,” says Meghna, who markets and sells her bindis on The Bindi Project’s Instagram page.

“It is kind of underground, it isn’t in shops and stores right now,” she says, adding that she plans to talk to wedding planners as she would like to make curated, bespoke bindi packets for weddings. “I want to push the boundary for women who wear bindis.”

