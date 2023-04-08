Amma Ecological Pavilion in Salem built at a cost of ₹50 lakh remains closed for years

April 08, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Salem

The Amma Ecological Pavilion, which was built at a cost of ₹50 lakh, remain closed for years and is surrounded by bushes.

In 2019, the Salem Corporation built and opened the Amma Ecological Pavilion near the New Bus Stand water overhead tank at an area of 2,000 sq. ft. The pavilion is built in the shape of a cave and has fibre models of leopards, deer, gaur and other animals. The cave also had an artificial waterfall. Some of the models of government projects are also displayed in the pavilion. The pavilion was open for a few months.

After the spread of COVID-19 and nationwide lockdown, the pavilion was closed in 2020. The Corporation neglected it resulting in the structure losing its attractiveness to visitors.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the Corporation has decided to demolish the pavilion and construct a commercial complex to increase its revenue. But considering it would create a political storm as it was built during the AIADMK regime and that too only three years ago, the civic body dropped its decision.

Salem urban north CPI (M) branch secretary N. Praveen Kumar said that the pavilion was inaugurated by Edappadi K. Palaniswami when he was the Chief Minister.

At that time itself, the party petitioned Corporation officials claiming that it was just built using paper boards and was not even worth ₹15 lakh, and that corruption had allegedly taken place. But, the Corporation claimed it was constructed at a cost of ₹50 lakh.

The fund could have been used to build toilets in the New Bus Stand locality, or develop a park in the same place. Even though the pavilion is now open, it is no longer safe for the public. “So, we urge action against the officials concerned who are responsible for causing loss to the civic body,” Mr. Praveen said.

Salem Corporation officials said that they will inspect the place and decide about the pavilion.