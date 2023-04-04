ADVERTISEMENT

Amitabh Kant to head committee to examine stalled housing projects

April 04, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau,Sreeparna Chakrabarty _11790

The government has formed a committee, headed by former NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant, to look into stalled real estate projects and suggest ways to complete them.

The 14-member committee was set up through an order issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on March 31.

The decision to form a committee had been taken by the Central Advisory Council formed under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) on April 12 last year. Union Minister for Urban Affairs Hardip Singh Puri heads the CAC.

The committee will submit its report within six months from the date of its first meeting.

According to the order, the panel is supposed to deliberate on the issues of legacy of the stalled projects and recommend ways to complete their hand over to homebuyers in a time-bound manner.

The 14-member committee includes Secretary in the Department of Financial Services, Principal Secretary to the Housing and Urban Planning Department of Uttar Pradesh and chairperson of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India besides other Central and State government officials.

