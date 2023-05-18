Amid heat wave alert, people urged to stay indoor and hydrated

May 18, 2023 12:48 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

Amid heat wave alert issued for Telangana by the India Meteorological Department, Hyderabad, the Director of Health and Family Welfare has issued an advisory asking citizens to stay hydrated, stay covered, stay indoors and stay alert.

The advisory stated people should drink enough water as and when possible, use oral rehydration solution (ORS) and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, buttermilk, fruit juices and some added salts.

People have been advised to wear thin loose cotton garments, preferably light coloured, and carry an umbrella while going out in the sun. Direct sunlight in the homes should be blocked by keeping windows and curtains closed during the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

The danger signs mentioned in the advisory include seeking immediate medical attention if one notices red/dry skin, body temperature between 40 and 104 degree Fahrenheit, throbbing headache, rapid heartbeat, rapid shallow breathing, nausea, vomiting, anxiety, dizziness and light headedness.

As part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, IV fluids at all public health facilities and ORS sachets with ANMs, ASHA and Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies, the advisory stated.