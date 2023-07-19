HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

American academic declines position as EU’s competition chief economist after political row

In a letter to E.U. competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, economist and Yale professor Fiona Scott Morton said she was not accepting the role “given the political controversy that has arisen because of the selection of a non-European” for the position

July 19, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - London

Sriram Lakshman
Sriram Lakshman
The news is significant because American tech companies like Google, Apple and Amazon have been or are the subject of EU competition investigations and tech policy is a sensitive area in bilateral relations between the U.S. and EU. Representative image.

The news is significant because American tech companies like Google, Apple and Amazon have been or are the subject of EU competition investigations and tech policy is a sensitive area in bilateral relations between the U.S. and EU. Representative image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

An American anti-trust (competition) economist and Yale professor, Fiona Scott Morton, who was named to lead the European Union’s competition regulator, has withdrawn after objections, especially from French President Emmanuel Macron. The objections to Ms. Morton’s candidacy included her nationality and the fact that she has worked for tech giants.

The news is significant because American tech companies like Google, Apple and Amazon have been or are the subject of EU competition investigations and tech policy is a sensitive area in bilateral relations between the U.S. and EU.

In a letter to E.U. competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager, Ms. Morton said she was not accepting the role “given the political controversy that has arisen because of the selection of a non-European” for the position.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday in Brussels, Mr. Macron brought up Europe’s strategic autonomy. He asked if there was a European researcher with the qualifications of the job and said it was a matter of concern if there was not.

The French president had, in April, brought up the principle of “strategic economy” in the context of Europe not getting dragged into a U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan.

Mr. Macron, on Tuesday, also cited the principle of reciprocity and said that American and Chinese laws prevents foreign nationals from being hired to key roles in their administrations.

Ms. Morton previously also worked as an economist for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Related Topics

European Union

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.