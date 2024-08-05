ADVERTISEMENT

AMC heads to be pulled up for abusive market practices: SEBI

Published - August 05, 2024 09:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Managing Directors (MD) or any equivalent officials of asset management companies (AMC) will be held ‘responsible and accountable’ for implementing mechanisms to deter potential market abuse, SEBI said in a circular on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) released the circular outlining the amendments made to the SEBI  (Mutual  Funds) Regulations, 1996, directing AMCs to set up institutional mechanisms to deter market abuse, including front-running and fraudulent securities transactions. Further, AMCs must set up a whistle blower policy for employees to report any case of violations, the market regulator added.

SEBI placed the responsibility and accountability of implementing the mechanisms on the CEOs, MDs or any other officer in-charge of compliance at the AMC. The amendment was made public through a gazette notification on August 1, 2024.

The SEBI regulation assumes importance as it comes weeks after the markets watchdog reportedly investigated a mutual fund house for alleged frontrunning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US