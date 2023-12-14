‘Ambitious coal-transportation plans set to challenge Indian Railways’ capacity’

December 14, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

Indian Railways’ plan to raise the quantum of coal to be transported by rail by at least 400 million tonne in the next eight years face congestion and logistical challenges, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) said in a report.

Dedicated Freight Corridor effect

Despite commissioning the entire Sonnagar - Dadri section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor (EDFC) in June, which is expected to move coal freight at a faster rate (up to 35 km per hour (kmph) compared with earlier 15 kmph), coal stocks at many northern power plants fell considerably until mid-late October, an analysis by IEEFA of Central Electricity Authority’s Daily Coal Reports between August 1 to October 17, shows.

This data is collected from 120 power plants supplied by coal in 87 districts. “Since then (to early December), stocks at north-western power plants have certainly risen, but coal consumption at these plants have also fallen so the effects of EDFC have yet to be fully tested,” the IEEFA report states.

While increasing capacity by adding 400 MT is a conservative estimate that the railway is going by, an internal estimate by Traffic, Transportation and Business Research (TT&BR) unit of Railways in a study pointed out that it’s current annual coal transportation capacity needs to double from current 660 MTs to 1200 MTs by 2030, to meet the growing energy demand.

Coal India Ltd. is likely to be the largest contributor to new coal production and is floating plans to move an additional 400 million tonne by rail in just four years. The report states that this timeline appears unrealistic since almost all the extra 91 million tonne that CIL has mined in the last two years moved by trucks on roads and not rail. CIL reports 6 lakh truck movements each month. “Meeting targets would require rapid reversal of this trend,” the report states.

While Indian Railways devotes planning and engineering resources to coal evacuation projects, on major routes track renewal activities take a hit. “Poor track conditions are blamed for service delays and limiting speed of the new Vande Bharat trains,” the report says.

Freight versus Passenger traffic

The report warns that when there is a coal supply crises like there was in May 2022, up to 1,900 passenger trains were cancelled to prioritise coal movement.

This when the National Rail Plan has forecasted a 46% rise in the number of non-suburban passengers carried daily, from 13 million in 2021 to 19 million in 2031. This could pose a substantial double burden on the railway network of expanding freight and passenger capacities.

More output, less transportation

While the combined output of CIL, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive mines reached 893 MTs in FY2023, compared to 778 MTs in previous FY, a 14.8% increase, coal transport from mine to power plant remains the weakest link in the coal chain in the immediate future, the report says.

Plants supplied by rail can use up stocks rapidly in all parts of country when power consumption peaks. After nearly six months above 35 million tonnes in 2023, coal stocks in districts declined significantly over 10 weeks beginning of August this year. “Even as stocks in plants declined, at the end of August, CIL and SCCL reported having 48.92 MT of vendible stock on hand, far more than required to maintain power plant stocks had the Indian Railways been able to transport it,” the report points out.

Slow Speed

Non-suburban trains are at their slowest speeds since 2015, signifying the return of rail network congestion, a chronic problem that will only be exacerbated if coal freight is more than doubled. The report also analysed Indian Railways Monthly Evaluation Reports from January 2019 to September 2023, which reveals that while average speed of passenger trains had approached 60 km/hr in 2020 when pandemic led to the cancellation of most passenger services, by September 2023, the average speed of passenger trains dropped to 38.6 km/hr - the lowest monthly average reported by the Indian Railways since at least June 2015. Freight train average speeds reached 45 km/hr at their peak but slowing to 23.3 km/hr as of September 2023.

“National Rail Plan’s preferred scenario assumes that freight speeds will increase from 25 km/hr to 50 km/hr by 2051, with a 30 km/hr goal by 2026. Keeping these plans on track require rapid reversal of current trend,” says the report.

Renewable energy projects should be prioritised and incentivised in regions where thermal power plants are far from India’s coal mines, the report recommends.

