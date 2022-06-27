Alagiri condemns arrest of Teesta Setalvad

‘Supreme Court has a duty to protect those fighting for justice’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday condemned the arrest of social activist Teesta Setalvad and former Gujarat Director-General of Police R.B. Sreekumar by the Gujarat police after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given to Narendra Modi, the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, in the 2002 riots case.

Mr. Alagiri said the Supreme Court had a duty to protect those fighting for justice. “It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court has called for action to be taken against Teesta Setalvad and others who were fighting against the ruling party, and is protecting people in the ruling party,” Mr. Alagiri said.

Mr. Alagiri wondered how social activists and human rights organisations could function if the courts supported what he called the “vindictive action” against those standing up for justice.

“The country is moving towards autocracy. It signals the beginning of the end of those in power,” Mr. Alagiri claimed.