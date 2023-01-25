AIG inaugurates second PET scan machine

January 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) inaugurated the second PET scan machine at their department of Nuclear Medicine, making it the only private hospital in all of Asia to have two such medical equipment. The machine was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi.

Elaborating on the wide range of applications that these machines are capable of, HOD and senior consultant, Nuclear Medicine, AIG Hospitals, Dr. B. Suneetha said, “These PET scan machines have LSO based detectors and time of flight technology that can address not just oncology conditions but also cater to a broader range of neurology and cardiac conditions. The time of flight technology allows to identify even the smallest lesions with faster scans, lower injected dose and better image quality. It supports early identification of distant metastasis leading to a more accurate disease staging and development of better strategies for patients.”

Chairman of AIG Hospitals Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy said, “This second PET scan machine will enable seamless flow of patients and reduce the reporting gap, saving valuable time for all cancer patients. Within a few months, we will be upgrading our PET scan system with an advanced robotic arm to take on-spot biopsy which will help in precise targeting of the lesion and avoid any complications.”