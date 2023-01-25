ADVERTISEMENT

AIG inaugurates second PET scan machine

January 25, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) inaugurated the second PET scan machine at their department of Nuclear Medicine, making it the only private hospital in all of Asia to have two such medical equipment. The machine was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi.

Elaborating on the wide range of applications that these machines are capable of, HOD and senior consultant, Nuclear Medicine, AIG Hospitals, Dr. B. Suneetha said, “These PET scan machines have LSO based detectors and time of flight technology that can address not just oncology conditions but also cater to a broader range of neurology and cardiac conditions. The time of flight technology allows to identify even the smallest lesions with faster scans, lower injected dose and better image quality. It supports early identification of distant metastasis leading to a more accurate disease staging and development of better strategies for patients.”

Chairman of AIG Hospitals Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy said, “This second PET scan machine will enable seamless flow of patients and reduce the reporting gap, saving valuable time for all cancer patients. Within a few months, we will be upgrading our PET scan system with an advanced robotic arm to take on-spot biopsy which will help in precise targeting of the lesion and avoid any complications.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US