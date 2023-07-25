HamberMenu
AI chatbot launched to aid fertility-challenged couples

July 25, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad-based Oasis Fertility Centre has launched, Ask Oasis Fertility, an AI-powered chatbot aiding couples struggling with fertility.

Medical director Dr Durga G Rao said that the user-friendly platform will serve as an infertility knowledge hub, empowering couples with comprehensive information.

The chatbot aims to bridge the gap for those lacking proper channels for infertility guidance, offering reliable support and assisting in their journey towards parenthood.

This innovative AI solution promises to transform how couples approach and overcome fertility challenges, providing tailored assistance and positively impacting lives.

