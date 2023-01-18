Agrofood Chamber demands withdrawal of new State GST rules

January 18, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Agrofood Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday has sought withdrawal of the amendments made in regard to levying maximum penalty during inspection of goods transactions issued by the Tamil Nadu Department of Commercial Taxes.

In a press statement, its president S. Rethinavelu said that according to the instructions given to the roving squad, the amendments dated on January 10 would affect the growth of trade and industry in the State.

He said that levying a maximum penalty which is double the tax amount on such goods as per Section 129 of the GST Act – even for non-tax evasion errors while inspection of goods vehicles in transit – would take a hit on their livelihood.

He pointed out that under the Central Circular only ₹500 has been prescribed as a penalty for non-tax evasion and that the many aspects of levying penalty in the amendments stand against the provisions of the GST Act and Rules.

Mr Rethinavelu recalled that the then State Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, T. V. Somanathan issued a circular in 2019 with regard to the protocol for the Roving Squad to be adopted during inspection of goods vehicles. It included to impose a lesser penalty for errors without any tax evasion, to avoid chances of corruption, and “insisted that innocent taxpayers should not be confronted with unpleasant and unfriendly action of the Department.” Though urging for total implementation of the circular, it has yielded no result, he charged.

They requested the Minister for Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy to withdraw the amendments and called for total implementation of Mr Somanathan’s circular to protect the interests of the industry.

They also urged Chief Minister M. K. Stalin to intervene in the matter and to form a State GST Council with trade representatives to discuss such issues before implementation.