After SUV, it’s now HUV for green mobility

NAMX, an Afro-European industrial and technological venture, on Wednesday said it unveiled the prototype of its HUV at the headquarters of Italian design house Pininfarina which is owned by Mahindra & Mahindra and Tech Mahindra.

The HUV, the world’s first car partially powered by a patented removable tank system, promises to change the experience paradigm of clean mobility and make hydrogen fuel widely available, NAMX and Pininfarina said in a joint statement.

Designed in collaboration with Pininfarina, in a pure and muscular style, the HUV is a hydrogen-powered, fuel cell SUV equipped with a fixed tank and six removable capsules providing a range of up to 800 kms.

“The use of capsules as secondary tanks is a breakthrough innovation that opens the door to the large-scale deployment of hydrogen for private vehicles through a new, totally decentralized, on-demand energy distribution model,” the statement said.

NAMX’s HUV is part of a large-scale industrial and technological project whose ambition is to reconcile human mobility and environmental preservation through green hydrogen. The HUV and its technology, are the first products of this approach, the firms said.

By offering new ways to provide hydrogen to end customers and flexibility to recharge it helps greening mobility, they added.

“The geopolitical context highlights the strategic importance of hydrogen which production objective has been tripled under Repower EU and which offers a clear path to decarbonise mobility in Europe and beyond, with nearly 1.5 billion private vehicles to be replaced by 2050,” the statement said.

In addition, by allowing home deliveries and a tank change in seconds, NAMX is changing the experience of clean mobility by providing the fluidity, flexibility, and accessibility, it added.

The HUV will be marketed in two different versions: an entry-level rear-wheel drive version with 300 hp for a regulated top speed of 200 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds; a four-wheel drive GTH version with 550 hp for a regulated top speed of 250 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds.

It will be marketed from the Q4 2025 with a price range of between €65,000 and €95,000 depending on the options selected. The HUV will enter the development phase in 2023.

“Pininfarina is not only about pure design and style, it is also about innovation, user experience and bringing to life our vision of a sustainable future. The NAMX HUV is simply at the heart of our DNA: inventing the best driving experience to infinite mobility, with style,” Paolo Pininfarina, President, Pininfarina said.

“Our double ambition is to become a new reference in the world of zero-emission cars, and to constantly explore new territories to facilitate mobility of our consumers. NAMX is a collective project built with the best industrial and technical partners in Europe and Africa,” Faouzi Annajah, Founder and President of NAMX, said.

The NAMX HUV will be presented to the public in Paris next fall 2022 at the Paris Motor Show. The HUV is already available for pre-order on the NAMX website, namx.tech.