HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

After SC rap, Delhi govt. releases funds for Centre’s RRTS project

November 25, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Following the Supreme Court’s intervention, the Transport Department of the Delhi government on Friday released ₹415 crore to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) for the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, four days before the court-mandated deadline of November 28.

The court on Tuesday had directed the State government to transfer its advertisement budget to the central body for the current year to fulfil its contribution towards the RRTS project, but held the order in abeyance for a week.

The court noted that despite repeated directions from the court, as well as an assurance of the same from the State government in a July 24 hearing, the funds had still not been transferred.

“You did not even come and seek an extension of time... You cannot take this court for granted,” Justice Kaul had told senior advocate Meenakshi Arora, who appeared for the Delhi government.

The RRTS, a mass transit network that will connect Delhi, Ghaziabad and Meerut, has a budgetary provision of ₹1,100 crore for three years, and ₹550 crore for the current year.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.