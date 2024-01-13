After MCD ranks 90th in cleanliness awards, sanitation workers say their condition remains ‘dismal’

January 13, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - New Delhi

Sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which ranked 90 out of 446 urban bodies in the Swacch Survekshan Awards-2023 on Thursday, expressed dismay over the results, stating that despite the ranking, their demands of job confirmation and payment have not been met.

According to Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairperson Sanjay Gehlot, the condition of sanitation workers has been “dismal”. “When the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the MCD elections, they promised to make all payments on time, but there are still many pending arrears yet to be paid,” he said.

“Many a time, the sanitation workers’ shifts are too long, and they are not paid on time. Many don’t even have uniforms, and are treated unfairly,” he added.

A sanitation worker from Narela who wished to remain anonymous, said, “We work for eight to ten hours a day sometimes, but our dues have still not been cleared. We have not received bonuses for years now. We are the backbone of the sanitation system of Delhi but are never given any respect. If this continues, how will the ranking go up?” he added.

Sanitation workers also held a protest earlier this week, saying that as per them, the AAP has not been meeting their demands, despite promising that they will improve their conditions.

However, MCD mayor Shelly Oberoi, in a press conference on Friday, blamed the BJP, saying that the party had ruined the sanitation system in the last 15 years, while the AAP had made improvements in the last ten months.

