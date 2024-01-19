After CBI probe, Delhi govt. plans to test medicines before distribution

January 19, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - New Delhi

After a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was ordered into “not of standard quality” medicines found at Delhi-run hospitals, authorities are planning to tweak the procurement process to store medicines at hospitals for about two months, and test random samples before distribution, a source told The Hindu.

“We have not issued any new tenders. Tender rules are being reworked to reflect these changes,” the source said, adding that as of now, there is no shortage of medicine.

Last year in December, five medicines found at three Delhi government-run hospitals were found to be “not of standard quality”, following which Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the matter.

A medicine can be deemed substandard if it is found to not be properly diluted upon ingestion, or if it contains a smaller quantity of drug than what it claims to, among other reasons. However, “not of standard quality” medicine is different from adulterated or spurious medicine, which is considered “dangerous” as per government norms. None of the medicines at the Delhi government hospitals were found to be adulterated or spurious, as per test results.

In Delhi, medicines are procured mainly by the Central Procurement Authority (CPA) of the State government, after noting requirements of all healthcare facilities run by the government.

The CPA then floats the tender through the Delhi government or Centre’s online procurement portal, and the selected company then directly sends the medicine to the stores of different hospitals.

“Every batch of medicine sent by the manufacturer to the store needs to be certified by a lab. Without the certificate, stores won’t accept the medicine,” an official said.

Currently, medicines are distributed to patients from hospitals’ stores, and later on, random samples are tested from the stores.

“However, we are changing the rules, so that the medicines will now be stored at hospitals for two months and given to people only after random samples are tested. For this, we need to tweak tender rules, so that manufacturers only get paid after the results are back,” the official added.