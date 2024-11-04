GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Afcons Infrastructure closes 2.6% above offer price after initial dip

Published - November 04, 2024 09:33 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Shares of construction company Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. on Monday (November 4, 2024) listed at a discount of 8%, opening at ₹430 a piece. The upper price band fixed for its recently concluded IPO was ₹463 per share, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The discounted price was on the back of a 1.18% dip in the BSE Sensex on Monday.

After opening at ₹430, the stock reached a high of ₹479.25 but pared gains going to a low of ₹419.85. The renewable energy stock then had restored and closed at ₹474.55 a share, which was 2.6% higher than the upper price band.

The company’s IPO was subscribed 2.6 times the number of shares allotted in total on the third day. Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. an engineering and construction company under the Shapoorji Pallonji group opened bids for raising ₹5,430 crore as capital through Initial Public Offering (IPO), last week. The issue consisted of a fresh issue of ₹1,250 crore and the rest offered for sale.

