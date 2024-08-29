Advocates, district administration should be kept away from control of ancient temples in Mathura: Allahabad HC

Observing that advocates and people from the district administration should be kept away from the management and control of ancient temples in Mathura, the Allahabad High Court said effort should be made to dispose of the suits involving temple disputes at the earliest and the matter should not be lingered for decades.

A Bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal in the order announced on August 27 said time had come when all the disputed temples in the town should be freed from the clutches of practising advocates of Mathura court.

The court was hearing a petition concerning the appointment of a receiver in a temple in the town known as the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The court was informed that as many as 197 civil suits are pending concerning Mathura temples, starting from 1923 to 2024.

The court noted that in many famous temples of Vrindavan, Govardhan and Barasana, practising advocates of Mathura court have been appointed receivers and the interest of receiver lies in keeping the litigation pending.

“No effort is made to conclude the civil proceedings, as the entire control of temple administration vests in the hands of receiver. Most of the litigations are in respect of management of temples and appointment of receivers,” the court added.

The Bench said courts should make every endeavour to appoint a receiver, if necessary, but then he should be connected with the management of a temple and had some religious leaning towards the deity.

“He should also be well versed with the Vedas and shastras,” the court said.

The Bench requested the District Judge, Mathura to take personal pain and inform his officers about the High Court order and make every endeavour to conclude the civil disputes regarding temples and trusts of Mathura as expeditiously as possible.

It added that people would lose faith if the temples and religious trusts were not managed and run by persons belonging to religious fraternity but by outsiders.

“Prolonging the litigation is only creating further disputes in the temples and leading to indirect involvement of practising advocates and district administration in the temples, which is not in the interest of the people having faith in the Hindu religion,” the court noted.