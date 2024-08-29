GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Advocates, district administration should be kept away from control of ancient temples in Mathura: Allahabad HC

Bench says effort should be made for disposing of suits involving temple disputes at the earliest and the matter should not be lingered for decades

Updated - August 29, 2024 09:19 pm IST

Published - August 29, 2024 09:18 pm IST - New Delhi:

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
Allahabad High Court. File

Allahabad High Court. File | Photo Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Observing that advocates and people from the district administration should be kept away from the management and control of ancient temples in Mathura, the Allahabad High Court said effort should be made to dispose of the suits involving temple disputes at the earliest and the matter should not be lingered for decades.

A Bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal in the order announced on August 27 said time had come when all the disputed temples in the town should be freed from the clutches of practising advocates of Mathura court.

Divided, we will be slaughtered, says Yogi while pitching Bangladesh unrest in U.P.

The court was hearing a petition concerning the appointment of a receiver in a temple in the town known as the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The court was informed that as many as 197 civil suits are pending concerning Mathura temples, starting from 1923 to 2024.

The court noted that in many famous temples of Vrindavan, Govardhan and Barasana, practising advocates of Mathura court have been appointed receivers and the interest of receiver lies in keeping the litigation pending.

“No effort is made to conclude the civil proceedings, as the entire control of temple administration vests in the hands of receiver. Most of the litigations are in respect of management of temples and appointment of receivers,” the court added.

The Bench said courts should make every endeavour to appoint a receiver, if necessary, but then he should be connected with the management of a temple and had some religious leaning towards the deity.

“He should also be well versed with the Vedas and shastras,” the court said.

‘Batenge to katenge’: U.P. CM invokes Bangladesh unrest; spreading fear, says Akhilesh

The Bench requested the District Judge, Mathura to take personal pain and inform his officers about the High Court order and make every endeavour to conclude the civil disputes regarding temples and trusts of Mathura as expeditiously as possible.

It added that people would lose faith if the temples and religious trusts were not managed and run by persons belonging to religious fraternity but by outsiders.

“Prolonging the litigation is only creating further disputes in the temples and leading to indirect involvement of practising advocates and district administration in the temples, which is not in the interest of the people having faith in the Hindu religion,” the court noted.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.