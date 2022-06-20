Advanced Light Helicopter Mk-III inducted in to Coast Guard Region East

Special Correspondent June 20, 2022 19:18 IST

Special Correspondent June 20, 2022 19:18 IST

It is the first aircraft of the newly created ‘840 Squadron’ of the Coast Guard

The ALH MK-III is equipped to carry out target neutralisation with its mounted heavy machine gun. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is the first aircraft of the newly created ‘840 Squadron’ of the Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard Region (East) inducted the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mark-III, indigenously developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), in Chennai on Monday. The ALH will be the first aircraft of the newly created “840 Squadron” that will be stationed in Chennai and will be the first ALH MK-III to be positioned in the Coast Guard Region East. The aircraft was received at Coast Guard Air Station, Chennai, with a traditional water cannon salute. Inspector General A.P. Badola, Commander Coast Guard Region East, welcomed the aircraft and crew. Three more ALHs will be added to the squadron shortly. By positioning the ALH MK-III in Chennai, the Coast Guard has achieved a multifold capability of Beyond Visual Range detection, using the state-of-the-art radar integrated with long-range imaging and identification using the Electro Optical Pad and Automatic Identification System, the release said. The aircraft is equipped for carrying out target neutralisation with its mounted heavy machine gun. The squadron’s operations area will encompass the entire Eastern Region due to its strategic importance and geographical location, the release said.



Our code of editorial values