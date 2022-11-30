Adult prevalence rate of HIV AIDS in Telangana comes down to 0.47%: TSACS

November 30, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The adult prevalence rate of HIV AIDS in Telangana has reduced to 0.47% in 2021 from 0.66% in 2015.

According to the progress report of the Telangana State AIDS Control Society (TSACS) for the financial year 2021-22, there are 1,55,991 HIV patients in Telangana.

TSACS provides preventive measures, testing, treating, retention, viral load and social entitlement services in collaboration with line departments, patterns and community.

In 2021-22, TSACS had tested 5,60,531 individuals through 164 standalone Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC). Under the Prevention of Parent to Child Transmission programme, a total of 6,84,303 pregnant women were tested. A total of 558 HIV positive women gave birth and only seven children were found HIV positive.

While speaking to the media, additional project director of TSACS G Anna Prasanna Kumari said, “The National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO) has selected Telangana as one of the pilot States to implement Sampoorna Suraksha Strategy (SSS), the main objective being utilising the optimal service delivery of following up with people who are at the risk of getting HIV and making them aware on medicines and safe sexual practice.”

Awareness

A one-stop centre has been set up in Warangal for migrants where condoms, HIV testing kits, and STI colour coded drugs are provided. For transgenders, a special outpatient clinic has been established at MGM Hospital and Mitr clinic is being run in Hyderabad exclusively for transgenders, she added.

Speaking about the prevalence of AIDS in Telangana, the official said that 10 districts in the State have a high prevalence of the virus, 14 districts have moderate prevalence and the remaining nine have low prevalence.

For the National Strategic Plan 2024, where 95% is the benchmark, Telangana has reached 70% on those who are HIV positive and know their status, more than 95% on those who know their status and currently under treatment and 77% on those who are under treatment and experiencing effective viral load suppression, Dr. Kumari said.