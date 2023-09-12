ADVERTISEMENT

Adobe, others join White House's voluntary commitments on AI

September 12, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - WASHINGTON

Adobe, IBM , Nvidia and five other firms have signed President Joe Biden's voluntary commitments that require  steps such as watermarking AI-generated content

Reuters

The original commitments, announced in July, were aimed at ensuring that AI’s considerable power was not used for destructive purposes. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adobe, IBM , Nvidia and five other firms have signed President Joe Biden's voluntary commitments governing artificial intelligence, which requires steps such as watermarking AI-generated content, the White House said.

The original commitments, which were announced in July, were aimed at ensuring that AI's considerable power was not used for destructive purposes. Google, OpenAI and OpenAI partner Microsoft signed onto the commitments in July.

"The president has been clear: harness the benefits of AI, manage the risks, and move fast – very fast," White House chief of staff Jeff Zients said in a statement. "And we are doing just that by partnering with the private sector and pulling every lever we have to get this done."

AI bots need consent to use our material, say news groups

The other five companies signing on to the commitments are Palantir, Stability, Salesforce, Scale and Cohere.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The step is seen as a stopgap given that Congress has held discussions on potential AI legislation but little has been introduced and nothing significant has become law.

