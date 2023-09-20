ADVERTISEMENT

Admission to vacant GGSIPU seats via CUET gets L-G nod

September 20, 2023 01:45 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi government hits out, saying L-G is taking credit for initiatives that it had taken

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena also serves as the Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has approved the admission of students to vacant BA LLB and BBA LLB seats in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) on the basis of the aggregate CUET score in three subjects, i,e. English, Legal Studies and General Test, Raj Niwas officials said on Tuesday.

According to an official, the L-G — who also serves as the Chancellor of GGSIPU — had expressed concern over the university only considering a candidate’s Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) score for admission to the BA LLB and BBA LLB programmes. As many seats were vacant, it was decided that any remaining vacancy would be filled via Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score., the official added.

However, the Delhi government said that the L-G is attempting to take credit for the initiatives that it had taken. In a statement, it said, “It is quite unfortunate what the L-G has stated, given the fact that it is the Delhi government’s initiative that has prevented any vacancy in private colleges of GGSIPU.

