Aditi Iyer becomes the youngest Indian global chart-topper 

The Mumbai-based teenager has two No.1s and a DRT Mainstream Top 200 entree alongside big global music icons

After a late-night studying for the 12th Board exam, 17-year-old Aditi Iyer woke up to the news that she was Number 1 on the Euro Indie Music charts on May 7. To top that, the next day as she was preparing to go to school to take her math exam, she received yet another astounding news — she was the Number 1 on the World Indie Music charts!

"I couldn't believe I would be No.1 on one chart, let alone two, so when I got to know that I was the youngest Indian to achieve this, it felt like a huge dream come true," says Aditi who recently celebrated the success of her break-up song 'Deleted your Number'. The opera-trained singer lends voice to the 'heartbreak fatigue' with a message that life is too short to care about people who do not value you.

The number that took her to the top | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

When 'Deleted Your Number' charted No 140 on the DRT Mainstream Charts, Aditi found her name in the company of Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Ed Sheeran. "These are people I've admired so much and seeing my name next to theirs was encouragement for me to maybe aspire to their level of success one day, even if it sounds far-fetched now," smiles the young singer-songwriter.

'Deleted your Number' combines synth sounds with pop beats — a diligent production by singer-songwriter and producer Rohan Solomon.

At 16, Aditi released a four-track EP, Dollhouse, highlighting the pain of abusive relationships. The lyrics, written with an uncanny insight into human relations, established the young singer as an empathetic artiste.

One of the few opera-trained singers in India, Mumbai-based Aditi released her first EP with original compositions at the age of 10. She is set to attend Berklee School of Music, in the US later in the year. "While my western classical training is a huge part of my identity, I have always dreamed of studying pop/contemporary styles of music and Berklee was one of the few music schools I found that offers me just such an opportunity. I am looking forward to being amongst super-talented musicians who I can collaborate with or even have a bit of healthy competition," says Aditi who plans to binge-watch movies and "sleep a lot without feeling guilty" after her last Board exam.